Poker man in Vegas trip

A MAN from Henley is to fly to Las Vegas to compete for the title of national pub poker champion.

Uwe Duffner, of Harpsden Way, is one of 100 people from across the country who qualified after winning a semi-final in London last month.

He plays poker regularly at the Saracen’s Head in Greys Road and made the qualifiers after ranking highly in the Redtooth Poker Vegas 100 league, of which the pub is a host venue.

Mr Duffner, 67, a trained mathematician and retired IT consultant, will compete for a prize of up to £25,000 in Las Vegas in May and spend a week in the city with his partner.

He said: “It will be good fun as neither of us has been so we’ll be seeing shows and making the most of our stay. I’ve been playing poker for about 10 years but am just an amateur.”

