Fostering ‘hub’ for families

A HENLEY couple are opening their home to foster children and their carers.

Maggie and Ed Atkinson, of Queen Street, will welcome families from across southern Oxfordshire as part of the international Mockingbird initiative.

The scheme, which started in America, encourages people to offer their homes as “hubs” for foster families to socialise and take part in regular events such as sleepovers.

This gives foster parents some respite from the challenge of caring for vulnerable youngsters, which means placements are more likely to last.

It is now championed by about 40 local authorities across Britain, including Oxfordshire County Council.

The Atkinsons will also host a free course on fostering and adoption using materials from the charity Home for Good in January.

Krish Kandiah, Home for Good’s founder and vice-president of the Christian charity Tear Fund, will talk about the scheme at the “Christmas Carols with a Heart for Henley” service to be held at Henley town hall on Wednesday at 7pm.

For more information, call Mrs Atkinson on 07875 203409.