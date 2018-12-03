TV show pilot inspired by First World War heroes

AN aspiring film-maker from Henley hopes his first big project will be adapted into a television show.

Ed Porter, 28, spent a week filming Tommy, an hour-long pilot set on the battlefields of the First World War, on private land near Fawley and Nettlebed.

He will present it to commissioning editors from the Netflix streaming service early in the new year and hopes they will agree to fund a full-length programme as he has already drafted enough material for four series of seven 50-minute episodes.

The full story spans more than a century from the outbreak of the war in 1914 to the present day and explores the emotional impact of war on those who served and their families.

Filming took place in September and involved a cast of 13 actors plus several extras and a crew of up to 21 people, including director Jason Farries, sound and lighting experts and a pyrotechnics team.

Most of the action took place in two sections of trench about 7ft deep and 25ft long, which Mr Porter had excavated with a digger as he works as an agricultural groundworks contractor. These were lined with sandbags, metal sheeting and barbed wire.

A number of hospital scenes were shot in a converted shed at Brackenhill Stud on the Fawley Hill estate, where Mr Porter lives with his partner Kimberley Lockyer and their children Elijah, six, and 11-month-old Willow.

The story’s main character is James Avery Wilkins, a British officer in command of about 20 men, who is sent to investigate a series of strange lights spotted over the forests of the Ardennes.

This is revealed to be a flashback which he has while in hospital and, as the story unfolds, it transpires that much more time has passed since the end of the war than he realises.

Mr Porter, an amateur actor, played the lead role in the pilot but would reshoot the scenes with a professional if he secures funding so that he can concentrate on the full script. He also put up about half of the money himself while his father Martin, who also works in agricultural landscaping, invested the rest.

Mr Porter, a former pupil of Shiplake Primary School and Gillotts School in Henley, said: “I’ve followed in my dad’s footsteps professionally but writing has always been my true love and I’ve always taken any opportunity to tell my own stories from a very young age.

“I love losing myself in a book but writing your own ideas is just as engrossing. My ‘tipping point’ came when we did a film workshop at Gillotts and I’ve been making videos ever since.”

He came up with the idea of Tommy after watching a television show about the First World War on Remembrance Day 2014. His great grandfather Michael Porter, a British army officer, died in service in 1917.

Mr Porter said: “Rather than focus on the fighting itself, I wanted to tell a story about what’s going on inside people’s heads both when they’re on the front line and long after the fighting has stopped. Instead of showing it in a glorious and Hollywood-like fashion, where everything is okay in the end, there’s a story to be told about the psychological effects, which is just as relevant today.

“I wanted to highlight what soldiers go through after seeing and experiencing horrific things on the battlefield and make people question the world around them. Without being excessive, there are some subtle political parallels with the state we’re in today.

“The show starts out in the First World War but will definitely bring in the issues that modern-day veterans, such as those who served in Iraq or Afghanistan, are facing.”

Mr Porter was introduced to Mr Farries, from Oxford, through an actor he had worked with previously and the pair planned the shoot together.

Mr Farries, who has previously directed a sequence for the BBC 2 mock documentary Cunk on Britain, refined the script and recruited the cast and crew.

Mr Porter said: “I’m very grateful to Jason for helping me work out what was filmable and set the budget, which was so low by conventional film-making standards.” Filming took place at the Fawley Hill estate with permission from Lady McAlpine, the owner, and at Chears Farm, near Nettlebed, which is owned by Peter Stevens, a family friend.

Mr Porter said: “It was fun and pretty gobsmacking to see my idea taking shape after so many years but it was exhausting as most of the filming was at night then we spent the following day planning the next evening’s shoot.

“I probably got less than three hours’ sleep every night but luckily everything went swimmingly as we’d planned it so well in advance.

“Playing the lead part was easy when he was sat in the trenches chatting with his boys but some of the more emotional scenes were challenging as I had to convey things I’ve never personally experienced. Having a great director meant I was able to focus on the acting when required, knowing that everything else was in safe hands.”

A rough edit of the pilot is now finished with only the special effects and the soundtrack needing to be added.

Mr Porter said: “Until I’ve shown it to the people from Netflix, I don’t know what’s in store. It would be amazing if they picked it up but I’m trying to keep my expectations realistic as there’s always a chance that it might not happen.”