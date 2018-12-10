Monday, 10 December 2018

Opera and tea for elderly

OPERA Prelude performed for elderly residents at the Christ Church Centre in Reading Road, Henley.

The “See Golden Days” Christmas concert and tea was held in conjunction with the charity Age Unlimited.

Opera Prelude has been presenting free afternoon concert programmes in care homes in the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea since 2016 but this was the first one outside London.

After their performance, the singers shared in their audience’s stories and memories about what music has meant to them over a cup of tea.

Fiona Hamilton, co-founder of Opera Prelude, said: “We had a truly wonderful afternoon. One lady thanked me for making them all so happy!

“We were really grateful to the amazing team at the church who looked after everyone so beautifully and made us all feel welcome.”

