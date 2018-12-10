Save open spaces call

COUNCILS in Oxfordshire are being urged to identify open spaces which need protection before it is “too late”.

The call was made by Kate Ashbrook, general secretary of the Henley-based Open Spaces Society, in a speech to the Oxfordshire branch of the Society of Local Council Clerks.

She said: “Open spaces have never been more threatened. Local councils have an important role in their protection. They can encourage their parishioners to survey the spaces in their areas which people treasure and check that they have legal protection.

“If not, they may like to consider registering them as town or village greens or having them designated as local green space.

“A town or village green is land where local people have enjoyed informal recreation for 20 years without permission or challenge. You should gather evidence of such use and submit it to Oxfordshire County Council, the registration authority.

“Local councils can take a lead in this. Once the land is registered as a green it is protected from development and local people have rights of recreation there. Another option is for a local council voluntarily to dedicate its own land as a green.”

•In 2014, the society advised Henley Town Council when it registered Gillotts Field as a town green.