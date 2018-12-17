Elderly enjoy each other’s company over traditional lunch thanks to Rotary

THIRTY-THREE elderly people attended a lunch organised by Henley Rotary Club.

The event was held at the Christ Church Centre in Reading Road and was open to all pensioners living in the town.

On arrival, guests had a glass of Buck’s Fizz before sitting down to a traditional Christmas dinner of turkey with all the trimmings. The meal was cooked by chef Donna Pritchett.

Marjorie Scott, 90, of Western Close, said: “It’s brilliant. It gets you out of the house and the meal was quite delicious.”

Bob Radley, 67, of Vicarage Road, said: “It is nice for folks who have retired. It must take some organising and Donna is brilliant.”

Dorothy Eggleton, 74, of Bell Street, said: “It is lovely to get together and we were very pleased to be invited. It was the first time we had been and it was lovely, just beautiful.”

David Arlett, 73, of King’s Road, said: “It was very good turkey and all the trimmings and Christmas pudding. We thoroughly enjoyed it.”

Anne Maybrandwood, 87, of Western Close, said: “I am housebound, so it is nice to get out and meet new friends.”

Jenny Britton, 73, of The Close, said: “This is the first one I have been to. Because I live on my own, this is company,”

Val Wakefield, 74, of Western Close, said: “This is the first time I have been and I think it is jolly good that they put days on for old people. For people who are on their own you cannot beat it.” Sheila Warner, 66, of Marlow Road, said: “It was nice to be asked to come.”

Barbara Berry, 71, of Harpsden Road, said: “I have enjoyed it very much and the meal was very nice.”

Sam Paiter, 82, of Gainsborough Road, said: “It is nice to meet everybody you know. Saves being shut inside all day.”

Rotarian Maria Bunina said: “If the local residents know of anything that needs doing or help, we can help with funds and manpower.”