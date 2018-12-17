Monday, 17 December 2018

Have your say on local Areas of Natural Beauty

THE Chilterns Conservation Board, which manages the Chilterns Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, is seeking views on how to protect and improve it.

It has compiled a draft plan that covers conservation of flora and fauna, protection of chalk streams and other landscape features, offsetting the impact of new housing, managing access and footpaths.

For more information, visit www.chilternsaonb.org/management-plan-review

