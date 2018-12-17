Have your say on local Areas of Natural Beauty

Couple want to rebuild home in flood-prone road
A COUPLE from Wargrave want to rebuild their home ... [more]
THE Chilterns Conservation Board, which manages the Chilterns Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, is seeking views on how to protect and improve it.
It has compiled a draft plan that covers conservation of flora and fauna, protection of chalk streams and other landscape features, offsetting the impact of new housing, managing access and footpaths.
For more information, visit www.chilternsaonb.org/management-plan-review
More News:
Villagers mark start of Christmas season three times in one day
THREE Christmas celebrations were held in Goring ... [more]
Volunteers clear leaves from churchyard in the rain
MORE than 20 volunteers braved the rain to clear ... [more]
