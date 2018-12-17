Old chapel set for new life as columbarium

HENLEY Town Council has agreed to spend up to £40,000 towards converting a disused chapel at Fair Mile Cemetery into an area to display ashes.

The project to create a columbarium with 265 glass-covered niches for storing funeral urns will cost between £120,000 and £160,000.

Residents will be able to rent a niche for a relative’s ashes, which will remain on display depending on how much they pay.

The grade II listed building, which was a Gothic non-conformist chapel, is owned by the council, which wants to bring it back into use, along with an Anglican chapel at the cemetery.

The council applied for a £120,000 grant to the Oxfordshire LEADER programme, which is part of the Rural Development Programme for England.

In return, it was asked to provide the difference if the project costs as much as the higher estimate. The council’s finance strategy and management committee has agreed, saying that the columbarium would generate revenue.

Councillor Jane Smewing, who chairs the committee, said: “If the columbarium is done in the right way it will prove very popular. The council needs to look at using it as a revenue-generating project.

“The buildings are in need of this anyway because they have structural issues.”

Councillor Stefan Gawrysiak said: “This seems like a good deal as it would cost us £50,000 to do a refurbishment and by investing £40,000 we are unlocking £120,000 from the LEADER programme. It will protect that chapel, which has been neglected.”

Members warned that the council would need to be careful about how much it charged relatives to rent a niche. Cllr Smewing said: “We will need to look quite carefully at what is morally right to do, not just see it as a money-making project.”

Cllr Gawrysiak said: “It could become a revenue project but future councils and this council must be reasonable at times of tragedy.”

The committee also agreed to spend £25,000 on digging a land drain at the chapel to eliminate damp.

The council had already ruled out converting the chapels into residential rental properties.

Fairmile Cemetery was taken over by the council from the district council in 2009. Three years later the district council agreed to amend the covenants on the site to allow the non-conformist chapel to be converted into a visitor centre for the Henley Orwell Charitable Trust.

However, the project was delayed indefinitely as organiser Peter Burness-Smith was suffering from ill health. He later agreed to look at alternative locations.