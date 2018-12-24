Monday, 24 December 2018

Help required

THE Goring and District Lunch Club is seeking volunteers to serve coffee and biscuits, organise games and activities and serve and clear away lunch.

It provides a meeting place for about 20 elderly people at the community centre in Station Road from 10am to 1pm on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

Anyone who can help, even occasionally or for part of a session, should email sayers.denise@gmail.com

