Help required

Woman launches shop only months after losing father
THE daughter of a Goring retailer who died ... [more]
Monday, 24 December 2018
THE Goring and District Lunch Club is seeking volunteers to serve coffee and biscuits, organise games and activities and serve and clear away lunch.
It provides a meeting place for about 20 elderly people at the community centre in Station Road from 10am to 1pm on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.
Anyone who can help, even occasionally or for part of a session, should email sayers.denise@gmail.com
24 December 2018
