Monday, 24 December 2018

Lights fitting

LIGHTS should have been installed at the new zebra crossing in Woodcote.

The crossing in Goring Road, which was funded by the parish council, was opened last month but without working Belisha beacons due to a technical fault.

Contractors were appointed to replace the fittings.

