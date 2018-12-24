Florist stages wreath workshop at art school

A FLORIST held a Christmas wreathmaking at the Henley School of Art.

Thirty-two women joined Claudia Rose, of Just Joey on the Moon, at the event, which was held in partnership with Farrow and Ball.

They were served champagne on arrival before being given a talk by a Farrow & Ball consultant who shared baubles painted in their latest colours as well as peacock feathers, velvet ribbons and lots of foliage.

The workshop looked at colour, composition, textures and how to use stories to inspire and all those who took part left with their creations.

Ms Rose, who lives in King’s Road, Henley, said: “Farrow & Ball were the perfect partners for the workshop. The way they use real stories to inspire the names for their paint colours is very similar to the way I approach designing flowers for all my clients, especially for sympathy work and weddings.

“Through stories we find a connection than goes beyond the beauty of a simple object like a pot of paint or a scented bouquet.”