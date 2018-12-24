Monday, 24 December 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Florist stages wreath workshop at art school

Florist stages wreath workshop at art school

A FLORIST held a Christmas wreathmaking at the Henley School of Art.

Thirty-two women joined Claudia Rose, of Just Joey on the Moon, at the event, which was held in partnership with Farrow and Ball.

They were served champagne on arrival before being given a talk by a Farrow & Ball consultant who shared baubles painted in their latest colours as well as peacock feathers, velvet ribbons and lots of foliage.

The workshop looked at colour, composition, textures and how to use stories to inspire and all those who took part left with their creations.

Ms Rose, who lives in King’s Road, Henley, said: “Farrow & Ball were the perfect partners for the workshop. The way they use real stories to inspire the names for their paint colours is very similar to the way I approach designing flowers for all my clients, especially for sympathy work and weddings.

“Through stories we find a connection than goes beyond the beauty of a simple object like a pot of paint or a scented bouquet.”

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33