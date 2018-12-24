Monday, 24 December 2018

Christmas bus service

BUSES in Henley will be reduced over the festive period.

Reading Buses, which runs the Henley town centre bus, will run to Saturday schedules from Thursday until New Year’s Eve and to its regular public holiday timetable on New Year’s Day. 

There will be no service on Christmas Day and a limited service from 9am to 6pm on Boxing Day while buses will finish earlier than usual on Christmas Eve.

