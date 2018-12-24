Christmas chemists

BOOTS the chemist in West Lane, off West Street, near the Hart and Bell Surgeries, Henley, will be closed on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and open from 8.30am to 6.30pm on Monday, Thursday and Friday next week.

Boots the chemist in Bell Street, Henley, will be open from 8.30am to 5pm on Christmas Eve and closed on Christmas Day. It will open from 10.30am to 4.30pm on Boxing Day, from 8.30pm to 6pm between Thursday and next Saturday and from 10.30am to 4.30pm next Sunday.

The pharmacy at Tesco in Reading Road, Henley, will be open from 9am to 7pm on Christmas Eve and from Thursday to Saturday next week and from 10am to 4pm next Sunday. It will be closed on Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

The pharmacy at Watlington will be open from 9am to 1pm and from 2pm to 6pm on Christmas Eve, next Thursday and Friday and 9am to 1pm next Saturday. It closes on Christmas Day and Boxing Day.