Pair receive Duke of Edinburgh’s gold award from prince

TWO young men from Henley have been presented with their Duke of Edinburgh’s gold award at St James’s Palace in London.

Ollie Martin-Davis, 22 and Cameron Woodgate, 21, took part in the scheme at the Eyot Centre, off Wargrave Road.

To complete their gold award, each was required to attend a one-week residential course and undertake physical and skills activities over a period of at least 18 months.

The pair, who are both at university, received their awards from Prince Edward, the Earl of Wessex.

Cameron spoke to the prince about his volunteering with the scouts in Henley and helping with the maintenance of the Eyot Centre.

Ollie talked about their bronze award hiking expedition and silver and gold award canoeing expeditions.

The pair were accompanied by course leader and founder Kevin Nutt who was personally thanked by the prince for his part in inspiring, supporting and guiding young people in their self-development and recognising their achievements over many years.

Mr Nutt explained how he and his team of volunteers were able to support more than 70 youngsters each year through the various stages of their bronze, silver and gold awards.

The presentation also included an inspirational talk by Dany Cotton, the first female commissioner of the London Fire Brigade.

Ollie said: “It was a great way to celebrate all the experiences and achievements from our D of E journey over the last seven years. It has been very rewarding and great fun.”

Cameron said: “We couldn’t have achieved this without all the training and support so it was a pleasure to see Kevin getting some long-deserved recognition for his hard work.”