Monday, 31 December 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

New Year chemists

BOOTS the chemist in West Lane, off West Street, near the Hart and Bell Surgeries, Henley, will be closed on New Year’s Day but  open from 8.30am to 6.30pm on Monday, Thursday and Friday next week.

Boots the chemist in Bell Street, Henley, will be open from 8.30am to 5pm on New Year’s Eve and from 10.30am to 4.30pm on New Year’s Day. 

It will be open from 8.30pm to 6pm from Wednesday to Saturday and 10.30am to 4.30pm next Sunday. The pharmacy at Tesco in Reading Road, Henley, will be open from 9am to 7pm on New Year’s Eve but closed on New Year’s Day.

It will be open from 9am to 7pm daily between Wednesday and Saturday and from 10am to 4pm next Sunday.

The pharmacy at Watlington will be closed on New Year’s Day.

It will be open from 9am to 1pm and from 2pm to 6pm on New Year’s Eve, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday and from 9am to 1pm next Saturday.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33