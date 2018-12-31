Surprise gifts for ‘friendly’ waitress at museum cafe

A DISABLED woman has been honoured for 12 years of service at the café in the River & Rowing Museum in Henley.

Amelia Ash, who has Down’s syndrome, was given a bouquet of flowers and gifts including a handbag, scarf and toiletries at a surprise presentation.

The waitress works a four-hour shift at the museum in Mill Meadows three days a week and at Phyllis Court Club’s private dining room on Sundays.

On Thursday last week, Miss Ash, 37, was given a surprise greeting at the Leafi café by manager Ursula Shiels, fellow staff, museum director Sarah Posey and her parents Douglas and Rhona.

Dr Posey told her: “During your time here, there have been several firms running the café but you have been a very welcome constant.

“Throughout those changes, our visitors have really appreciated your warm welcome and the care you’ve taken in your work.

“You are now a recognised Henley figure and I know how much people are cheered by your friendliness and generous smile.

“This is a thank-you from all of us and a tribute to the wonderful work you do.”Miss Ash said: “I didn’t know this was happening but it was a lovely surprise.

“I like the café because it’s a nice place to work and I enjoy talking with the customers and other people who work here.

“There are quite a few regulars who know me well and always stop to chat. We had a lady in the other week who had a baby with Down’s syndrome and she was very pleased to see me because it shows that it doesn’t stop you from working and doing well.”

Miss Ash grew up in Kingwood Common with her parents and siblings Laurence, Belinda and Izzy and attended Chiltern Edge School in Sonning Common, where she was the first disabled young person in Oxfordshire to have a mainstream education.

She then studied catering at The Henley College and Derwen College, a residential campus in Shropshire, before returning to this area to work in 2005.

She is a former client of the Chiltern Centre for disabled children in Henley and now volunteers there.

Mr Ash said: “She’s a great role model as she shows that disability doesn’t have to hold you back and you can make the best possible life for yourself.

“She loves it here, especially when it’s busy, and Rhona and I are both very proud of her.

“It’s a wonderful place for her to work and it’s lovely that they’re recognising her contribution in this way.”

Ms Sheils said: “Amelia has been here far longer than anyone else and must know about half of our clientele.

“It’s important that we celebrate her contribution as she works incredibly hard and always has a smile for everyone.”