Monday, 07 January 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Sepsis advice

THE Bell Surgery in Henley has organised a free talk on sepsis awareness.

Dr Shellani Knight and Dr Peter Reynolds will lead the discussion at the d:two centre in Market Place from 7pm on January 30.

They will explain how to detect the condition, which is caused by the body’s own reaction to an infection and can lead to death or the loss of limbs, and when to seek help.

The evening will end with a question and answer session and refreshments.

To book, call (01491) 843250 or email thebell
surgery@nhs.net

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33