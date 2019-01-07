Sepsis advice

Santa tractor procession raises £884 for village charities
FATHER Christmas greeted residents in Sonning ... [more]
Monday, 07 January 2019
THE Bell Surgery in Henley has organised a free talk on sepsis awareness.
Dr Shellani Knight and Dr Peter Reynolds will lead the discussion at the d:two centre in Market Place from 7pm on January 30.
They will explain how to detect the condition, which is caused by the body’s own reaction to an infection and can lead to death or the loss of limbs, and when to seek help.
The evening will end with a question and answer session and refreshments.
To book, call (01491) 843250 or email thebell
surgery@nhs.net
