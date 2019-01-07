Monday, 07 January 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Little bit of opera

A CONCERT at the Kenton Theatre in Henley raised £500 for charity.

The proceeds from the performance by Opera Prelude, a youth opera company based in London, were donated to the Chiltern Centre for disabled children, off Greys Road, Henley.

The concert, called One Romantic Evening, featured highlights from popular romantic operas including Le Nozze di Figaro, Madame Butterfly and La Traviata.

Organiser Fiona Hamilton said: “We were so grateful to our wonderful audience for their magnificent support, which enabled us to share the surplus with this extremely worthwhile charity.

“Thanks also go to the team at the Kenton, led by Paula Price-Davies, for their support of our endeavours. It really was a combined community event.”

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33