Little bit of opera

A CONCERT at the Kenton Theatre in Henley raised £500 for charity.

The proceeds from the performance by Opera Prelude, a youth opera company based in London, were donated to the Chiltern Centre for disabled children, off Greys Road, Henley.

The concert, called One Romantic Evening, featured highlights from popular romantic operas including Le Nozze di Figaro, Madame Butterfly and La Traviata.

Organiser Fiona Hamilton said: “We were so grateful to our wonderful audience for their magnificent support, which enabled us to share the surplus with this extremely worthwhile charity.

“Thanks also go to the team at the Kenton, led by Paula Price-Davies, for their support of our endeavours. It really was a combined community event.”