I could be cosplay champion

A WOMAN from Sonning is to compete at the World Cosplay Summit.

Seamstress Stephanie Drogemuller, 23, and her performance partner Benjamin Hunt will represent the UK at the event in Japan.

Cosplay is the practice of dressing up as a character from a film, book or computer game.

The pair qualified for the summit after winning the MCM London Comic Con, where they performed as characters from the Japanese manga series Sailor Moon.

They had spent months working on their costumes for the event at the ExCel centre in October but will have to make four new costumes each for the summit in Nagoya in August.

Miss Drogemuller, who lives in Sonning High Street with her parents Kathryn and Tony, said that competing at world level was like a dream come true.

“It is the highest accolade you can get,” she said. “The contest is huge and I’m so excited.” She discovered a love of cosplay when she was a teenager and the family lived in Canada.

Miss Drogemuller said: “Halloween is a massive thing in Canada and as I got older I didn’t want to be Alice in Wonderland anymore — it was all about video game characters.

“You couldn’t buy the costumes for the characters I wanted to be so that’s when I got into making my own.”

After the family moved to the UK, she attended Langtree School in Woodcote and The Henley College, where she studied for a BTEC in performing arts.

She then attended the London College of Fashion and now has her own business, the Sonning Seamstress, as well as working part-time in administration.

Miss Drogemuller started competing in cosplay when she was 15 after learning about Comic Con. She said: “It was basically what I was doing back home but you can compete with it.

“Video games are the area where I tend to get most of my inspiration from.

“The costume needs to inspire me and be complex enough that I can get my teeth into it.

“You’re essentially the costume maker, actor, music producer and prop maker.”

She has competed at national and international cosplay competitions and her other creations have included Snow White, Rapunzel and Daenerys Targaryen from the TV series Game of Thrones.

She won first place for original costume as Snow White at the Now Japan convention in Lithuania in September and first place for costume craftsmanship at the Fan Expo in Toronto last year.

Miss Drogemuller, who uses the stage name Stephanie Dola, was contacted by Mr Hunt, from Putney, early last year and he suggested entering the UK qualifier.

She said she wasn’t keen at first as it would mean competing as a pair when she was used to doing so alone. She explained: “I’ve never had that relationship with anyone where we could rely on each other to work really hard on everything and have the same amount of drive because it requires a lot of time, money, blood, sweat, tears and exhaustion!”

Despite her fears, the pair agreed to perform a Sailor Moon skit, with Miss Drogemuller playing the title character and Mr Hunt, alias Enja Cosplay, playing Tuxedo Mask.

Miss Drogemuller spent up to 50 hours on her first costume, which is mainly cotton but torn away to reveal a Lycra superhero outfit that took another 40 hours of work.

This didn’t include the time she took to create all the accessories, such as heart shaped-brooches made from resin casts.

Miss Drogemuller said: “I did a degree in costume design and I’m still doing this competitively because it is that much of an accolade that it can boost your career. I’ve done some competitions where you have over 100 entrants.

“When we entered the qualifier there was actually a point where I was going up to Putney every weekend for a month to work on the performance, the costumes and the props.

“The week before Ben and I took the week off work so I could go up to Putney and stay there and sew and sew.

“I was nervous before the pre-judging, which is where the judges get an up close to look at your costume and you talk them through it. I was quite calm going on stage.

“For this particular contest, 35 per cent of marks were costume- based and 65 per cent were for performance.

“I had a bunch of friends and family there for the first time who had never seen me perform and I could see them in the audience cheering and that was a really nice experience.

“I was so proud to win. I know how much work we put into everything and to know it had paid off was amazing.

“It was disbelief for about three hours and then I got changed and went out for dinner with my friends and thought, ‘oh my God, now we have to start thinking about Japan’.”