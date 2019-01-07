Residents add 450 bulbs to green triangle

RESIDENTS have planted about 450 winter bulbs at an entrance to Henley.

The 300 snowdrops and 150 crocuses have been put in the green triangle in Northfield End and should begin to bloom in a few weeks’ time.

The residents intend to plant a row of shrubs in the spring, once the risk of frost has passed, but wanted something else to brighten the area up in the meantime. Town councillor David Eggleton bought the bulbs from the Toad Hall garden centre and helped to plant them.

The residents have been working to improve the area for the past two years and in October they planted a photinia red robin to mark the centenary of the Armistice.

As well as honouring those who died during the conflict, the tree marks the occasion in 1913 when the Bucks Light Infantry gathered there to enjoy tea after completing maneouvres.

The project is a partnership between the residents and the town council, which owns the land.

Organiser Helen Gaynor said: “It has been a long journey to get to this point but it has all been very positive and we hope these bulbs will introduce a splash of colour over the winter until we can get to the bigger jobs.”