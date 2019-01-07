Tree shredding raises more than £200

A CHRISTMAS tree shredding service raised more than £200 for Henley in Bloom.

Scores of residents brought their trees to Mill Meadows on Saturday to be shredded by Henley Town Council's parks services staff using a mechanical chipper.

They were helped by councillors David Eggleton and Kellie Hinton. Residents paid £2 each to have a tree shredded or £5 to have it collected from their home.

Councillor Eggleton, who carried out the collections in his van, also chopped up the larger trees using a chainsaw.

The chippings went to the council's compost heap or were given to residents to use in their own gardens.

Councillor Hinton said: "It went really well as the word is getting out about the service and more and more people are using it so our takings are increasing.

"It was nice to see that some people chose to pay more than the £2 minimum and Councillor Eggleton also helped by collecting trees for the second year running."

The council’s Henley in Bloom and civic pride sub-committee will consider how to spend the money.

The service was launched six years ago at the suggestion of the authority's late parks manager Gareth Bartle.