Tea for tree

POLICE are searching for an escaped rhea which ... [more]
Monday, 14 January 2019
FREE tea or coffee will be offered to people who recycle their Christmas trees at the Hare Hatch Sheeplands garden centre, near Wargrave.
A spokesman said: “We want to encourage people to recycle their trees and hope the offer of a complimentary cuppa will encourage a few more to do so.”
14 January 2019
Hot shot is targeting the top with Team GB call-up
A RIFLE shooter from Wargrave has been selected ... [more]
