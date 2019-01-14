DURING term time Be Well offers a selection of relaxing and healing therapies at King’s Arms Barn in Henley on Mondays from noon to 2pm.

Next week’s therapists are: Siyana Tonkin — Indian head massage: Sandy Fitzpatrick — reiki; Nikki Alston — kinesiology; Ruth Tod — Alexander technique.

An optional donation of

£5-plus is asked for. The money goes to local charities or community projects.

For more information, call (01491) 598632 or email centreofbeing@btinternet.com