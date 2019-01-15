Tuesday, 15 January 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Tags sprayed on riverside wall

Tags sprayed on riverside wall

VANDALS have sprayed graffiti on the riverfront in Henley.

The five “tags” were sprayed with black paint on the white wall that runs along River Terrace.

Resident Valerie Alasia raised her concerns at a town council meeting last week and asked for action.

She said: “Henley has been very fortunate in avoiding graffiti but I see there are visible signs, or what I call tags, along the riverside on the Royal Mansions wall. It is often said that graffiti needs to be removed immediately in order that others don’t follow suit.”

Councillor Lorraine Hillier said she had reported the vandalism to the police, adding: “It’s a disgrace and we need to act urgently.”

She said later that if the offenders were caught they should be made to clean the wall themselves.

“They might appreciate then the destruction it causes — it is criminal damage,” she said.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33