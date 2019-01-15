Tags sprayed on riverside wall

VANDALS have sprayed graffiti on the riverfront in Henley.

The five “tags” were sprayed with black paint on the white wall that runs along River Terrace.

Resident Valerie Alasia raised her concerns at a town council meeting last week and asked for action.

She said: “Henley has been very fortunate in avoiding graffiti but I see there are visible signs, or what I call tags, along the riverside on the Royal Mansions wall. It is often said that graffiti needs to be removed immediately in order that others don’t follow suit.”

Councillor Lorraine Hillier said she had reported the vandalism to the police, adding: “It’s a disgrace and we need to act urgently.”

She said later that if the offenders were caught they should be made to clean the wall themselves.

“They might appreciate then the destruction it causes — it is criminal damage,” she said.