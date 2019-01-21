Monday, 21 January 2019

Defibrillator at station

A PUBLIC access defibrillator has been installed at Goring station.

The lifesaving device is fully automated and easy to use without training.

It is kept in a locked box and the code will be given out by 999 operators in an emergency.

The device was funded through a private donation and installed with the support of the parish council and Great Western Railway.

