Defibrillator at station

Monday, 21 January 2019
A PUBLIC access defibrillator has been installed at Goring station.
The lifesaving device is fully automated and easy to use without training.
It is kept in a locked box and the code will be given out by 999 operators in an emergency.
The device was funded through a private donation and installed with the support of the parish council and Great Western Railway.
