Opticians raise £900 for boy with muscular dystrophy

AN opticians has raised £900 for a boy with a muscle-wasting condition.

Bunker Opticians in Duke Streeet, Henley, began raising money for Ben Clarke hearing about his condition from his father, who is a patient.

Ben, five, was diagnosed with Duchenne muscular dystrophy in 2017. The condition means he will gradually lose the ability to walk, eat and breathe. He will need a wheelchair to move around and the family home in Wood Lane Close, Sonning Common, where he lives with parents, Lisa and Alex, and one-year-old brother, Zak.

Clare Stacey, assistant manager at Bunkers, said: “I’ve known Alex for a few years. He told me during an appointment that Ben was poorly, so I spoke to the boss, Amar Bahra, and asked if we could do something.

“In October and November we put a percentage of our takings from glasses aside. We also cut out a sign and stuck it on the end of the reception to say we were raising money.” Mr Clarke said: “I was absolutely blown away by their generosity. It is certainly unexpected.”

Ben is currently on steroids to alleviate the effects of muscle wasting.

Mr Clarke said: “He is doing well but unfortunately there is no cure for his condition. He is doing really well considering. We are in the process of making a fund to make additions to the house. We will have to change very room in the house so they are fully wheelchair accessible and we’ll have to do this in the near future.”

The family will convert the playroom into living space and install ramps and a wet room with a hoist. They are also looking at the cost of a disabled toilet and a specialist bed.

The Clarkes lived in Harpsden Road, Henley, for 10 years before moving to Sonning Common.