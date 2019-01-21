Monday, 21 January 2019

Chimney fires warning

HOUSEHOLDERS with open fires are being warned to have their chimneys swept. Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service says that nearly half of chimney fires in the county take place between January and March when the weather is colder. A spokesman said: “All chimneys and flues should be regularly cleaned and checked to ensure they’re free from debris and in full working order, ready to use safely when the weather gets colder. A blocked or defective chimney can cause both chimney fires and carbon monoxide poisoning, so it’s important to employ a professional qualified chimney sweep.” There were 12 chimney fires in Henley in the last three years.

