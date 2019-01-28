Not messing about on the river

A MOCK water rescue operation was staged on the River Thames near Henley.

About 15 volunteers from Oxfordshire Lowland Search and Rescue took part in Friday’s event, which was to mark an £11,000 donation by Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks.

A company representative was shown rescue techniques and equipment including a fibre-optic camera which can be used to search for people underwater.

The volunteers, who acted as though they were searching for a missing adult, used the camera mounted on an 8ft pole to search the river bed from a pontoon at Upper Thames Rowing Club, off Remenham Lane.

Two of them held the pole, which also had a light on the end, while volunteer Andy Thomson, from Nuffield, viewed the feed on a screen linked to the camera by a fibre-optic cable. A fourth man held the boat in place using a horizontal ladder while two others acted as spotters for the “missing” person.

The rescue team also demonstrated their mobile command centre inside a Ford Transit van equipped with a 13ft transmitter mast.

This has monitors displaying a map with the location of every volunteer which can be traced from their radio signal. This means that whenever there is a promising lead, the controller can send whoever is nearest to investigate.

The van also has a first aid kit so when someone is found the volunteers can give basic treatment until paramedics arrive.

Also present was dog handler Julie Shepherd and four-year-old cocker spaniel Rip, who is training to be a search dog.

Some dogs track the scent of a person who was recently in the area while others can follow the smell of specific items and people. They all wear a bell so their handlers don’t lose them in undergrowth.

Andrew Jenkins demonstrated his drone, which has a camera that broadcasts a signal to a monitor on the ground. The camera films in either colour or in infra-red, which shows people more clearly because of their body heat.

OxSAR is one of 35 chapters of Lowland Rescue, which is responsible for all inland searches in the UK apart from those conducted by Mountain Rescue and was founded 10 years ago.

It has 68 volunteers who have attended 470 callouts, including 68 last year for missing people, mostly elderly dementia sufferers.

It was involved in the search for Frederick Lawson, 82, from Shiplake. who went missing last April and was found dead in the River Thames two weeks later. His family held a fund-raising party for the group in July, which raised £1,000.

The volunteers are aged between 20 and 75 and come from a range of backgrounds and about a third are women. They train once a week at different locations around Oxfordshire.

SSEN’s grant will go towards water rescue training and equipment. Previous contributions from the company were used to upgrade the command van.

The group also recently received a similar sum from the Government as part of a £1million drive to support charities that protect people on Britain’s inland waterways.

OxSAR chairman David Woodgate, who lives in Henley, said: “As a voluntary organisation, we rely on companies like SSEN to fund us and are delighted that they have decided to support our water search capability.

“This money will help us build on the techniques and approaches we have developed so that we can help in a range of scenarios from missing people to floods. When a person goes missing, it is immensely reassuring for families to know that people are looking and there is still hope.

“It is wonderful when the search ends happily and makes all our time and effort worthwhile but even when there is a sad ending it is comforting for the families to know that every possible step was taken to find their loved one.”

Ian Reynolds, SSEN’s regional head for Oxfordshire, said: “This organisation and the essential service it provides is well recognised across the region and it’s wonderful to help it expand its kit and skills. The benefits this brings to our communities can’t be underestimated.”

SSEN’s Resilient Communties Fund, which was set up in 2014, awards sums of up to £20,000 to protect vulnerable residents or help communities prepare for emergencies.

For more information, visit www.ssen.co.uk/resiliencefund