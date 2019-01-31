60 women nominated for achievement awards

MORE than 60 women have been nominated for his year’s Sue Ryder Women of Achievement Awards.

About half of them are from Henley and the surrounding area.

The 13th annual awards ceremony will take place at the Royal Berkshire Conference Centre in Reading on Friday, March 15.

The nominees include Henley milliner Liz Felix, interior designer Lynne Lambourne, Poppy Appeal collector Connie Butt, businesswoman Caroline Molyneux, environmental campaigner Julia Carey, the Creative Duck team, Henley Women’s Regatta chairwoman Miriam Luke and the Henley Rowing Club junior women’s squad,

Fern Haynes, interim head of fund-raising at Sue Ryder Nettlebed, said: “It has been overwhelming to see the truly remarkable stories and achievements of those who have been put forward.

“At this stage I would like to commend all these women as every single one most definitely deserves recognition.

“The awards ceremony will be such an inspiring event and also helps to raise vital funds for Sue Ryder. Whether you know someone who’s been nominated or you’d simply like to celebrate incredible women, we’d love for you to join us.”

Matthew Heath, chief marketing officer at main sponsor Invesco, said: “These awards are a wonderful way of celebrating the contributions made by so many inspiring women, while also recognising the important work and vital care that Sue Ryder provides within our local community.

“We wish all nominees the very best of luck.”

Tickets cost £65 or £600 for a table of 10. Nominees receive a discounted price of £30. To book, call the fund-raising team on (01491) 641384 ext 246 or visit www.sueryder.org/swoa

For the full list of nominees, see this week’s Henley Standard.