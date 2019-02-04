First floor of old antiques shop to be turned into flat
PART of a former antiques shop in Wargrave is to ... [more]
Monday, 04 February 2019
AN outdoor gym could be installed in Wargrave.
The parish council has budgeted for the facility, which could be in the recreation ground.
Councillor Marion Pope said she had seen one elsewhere which cost about £11,000, adding: “This will be of benefit to adults and older people.”
04 February 2019
More News:
First floor of old antiques shop to be turned into flat
PART of a former antiques shop in Wargrave is to ... [more]
Village in national final of Britain in Bloom contest
GORING is vying to be crowned one of the most ... [more]
Socialist candidate elected to UK Youth Parliament
A PUPIL at Piggott School in Wargrave has been ... [more]
Council agrees deal to turn field into recreation ground
A FIELD in Sonning Common which is to become a ... [more]
POLL: Have your say