Hat-trick of honours for hair salon

THE Marc Antoni hair salon in Henley won three prizes at the company’s awards.

Nancy Jennings was one of fur winners of stylist of the year, Charlotte Giamattei was one of three winners of customer care stylist of the year and Shannon Brown (pictured) was third in the second year hair colour category of the junior awards.

Among the other winners were Laura Tull, Harley Pearce and Orlenda Toci, from the Caversham salon, which also won customer care salon of the year for the second year running.

The awards ceremony was held at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Caversham, Reading with a winter wonderland themed evening.

More than 100 staff, partners and guests from the company’s five salons attended a champagne reception before athree-course dinner.

Aaron Giamattei presented the awards and praised the teams on their successes.

