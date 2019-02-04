Make friends with tea and cake

A BEFRIENDING service for retirees has been launched at McCarthy & Stone’s retirement complex, Albert Court in Reading Road.

Friendship Fridays take place from 2pm to 4pm and have been introduced to offer extra support to older people who may be experiencing loneliness.

Ann Stewart, sales consultant at Albert Court, said: “The event was a great success. We were delighted to see the start of so many new-found friendships and everyone who attended had a fantastic time.

“Friendship Fridays are all about reconnecting older people with their wider community, especially those who may be feeling lonely or who are looking to find companionship.

“We are committed to enriching the lives of older people and their families, and we know that engaging in activities they enjoy, and helping retirees to maintain their independence, is a big part of this.”