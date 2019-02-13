Furniture upcycling fans learn to how turn ‘trash to treasure’

DOZENS of people attended workshops about how to upcycle and repurpose old furniture.

The classes, which were organised by interior designer and environmental campaigner Lynne Lambourne, of Love Nellie Designs, took place at the Old Fire Station Gallery in Henley from Friday to Sunday.

Participants brought along old pieces of furniture that they wanted to freshen up and listened to talks on different techniques such as painting, waxing and gilding before trying one of the methods themselves.

Speakers included Mrs Lambourne and Max McMurdo, author of Upcycling and presenter of Channel 4’s Amazing Spaces.

Mrs Lambourne, who lives in Henley, said: “I normally hold these at my workshop in Peppard but the Old Fire Station Gallery is such a beautiful space and I decided to make a week of it.

“People brought a piece that they wanted to turn from trash to treasure and learnt lots of different techniques on how to do it.

“We had cupboards, bedside tables and mirrors, people brought lots of things. They all seemed to love it and I’m sure they will now be painting everything in their houses.

“I want to do more of these. I’m planning to do one a month because there are so many people with so many horrible pines. You can paint them and make them look fantastic again.

“I love teaching and spreading upcycling to the world. It’s amazing because people learn it so quickly and can then go and rescue other furniture that would otherwise go to landfill.”