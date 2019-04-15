Wednesday, 17 April 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Arty appeal

THE Langtree team ministry, which covers seven parish churches including Woodcote, Whitchurch and Whitchurch Hill, is seeking donations of children's art materials.

Contributions can include cereal boxes, tubes, yogurt pots, shoe boxes and other items to be used as part of its holiday club activities at Woodcote village hall on May 30 and 31.

To arrange a collection, call Janet Casson on (01491) 681483.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33