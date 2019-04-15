Arty appeal

Singers raise £700 for charities with fun rehearsal
Wednesday, 17 April 2019
THE Langtree team ministry, which covers seven parish churches including Woodcote, Whitchurch and Whitchurch Hill, is seeking donations of children's art materials.
Contributions can include cereal boxes, tubes, yogurt pots, shoe boxes and other items to be used as part of its holiday club activities at Woodcote village hall on May 30 and 31.
To arrange a collection, call Janet Casson on (01491) 681483.
15 April 2019
