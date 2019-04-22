FOURTEEN homes in Henley were without water for more than five hours during Sunday night due to a pipe burst.

Water began gushing out of a drain in Makins Road near the junction with Wootton Road at about 8pm and ran into neighbouring Lovell Close.

Residents called Thames Water and the water was turned off from 10pm to 3.30am while the 4in pipe was repaired.

The company apologised for any inconvenience.