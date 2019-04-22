Monday, 22 April 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Pipe burst

FOURTEEN homes in Henley were without water for more than five hours during Sunday night due to a pipe burst.

Water began gushing out of a drain in Makins Road near the junction with Wootton Road at about 8pm and ran into neighbouring Lovell Close.

Residents called Thames Water and the water was turned off from 10pm to 3.30am while the 4in pipe was repaired.

The company apologised for any inconvenience.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33