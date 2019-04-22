Party for older folk in memory of ex-Mayor

FORTY people attended a party at the Henley 60+ Social Club in honour of a former mayor of the town.

They enjoyed tea, cakes, sandwiches and sparkling wine provided by Charlotte Cavanagh, of Time for Tea, and listened to vintage tunes performed by singer Kitty Mazinsky.

The party was funded by a £1,000 donation from the Anthony Lane foundation, a charitable trust set up after the former town councillor’s death in 2014.

Mr Lane, who regularly visited the club in his later years, lived in Henley all his life and several of those who attended the annual celebration had known him since childhood.

Paula Isaac, the club’s joint manager, said: “It was a lovely afternoon and everyone thoroughly enjoyed themselves.

“There was a friendly atmosphere and people were singing along to Kitty.

“It’s wonderful to have the continued support of the foundation because we’re a non-profit organisation and we bring a lot of people together.”