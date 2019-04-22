Monday, 22 April 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Party for older folk in memory of ex-Mayor

Party for older folk in memory of ex-Mayor

FORTY people attended a party at the Henley 60+ Social Club in honour of a former mayor of the town.

They enjoyed tea, cakes, sandwiches and sparkling wine provided by Charlotte Cavanagh, of Time for Tea, and listened to vintage tunes performed by singer Kitty Mazinsky.

The party was funded by a £1,000 donation from the Anthony Lane foundation, a charitable trust set up after the former town councillor’s death in 2014.

Mr Lane, who regularly visited the club in his later years, lived in Henley all his life and several of those who attended the annual celebration had known him since childhood.

Paula Isaac, the club’s joint manager, said: “It was a lovely afternoon and everyone thoroughly enjoyed themselves.

“There was a friendly atmosphere and people were singing along to Kitty.

“It’s wonderful to have the continued support of the foundation because we’re a non-profit organisation and we bring a lot of people together.”

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33