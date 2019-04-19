Wife of man with cancer overwhelmed by £60,000 in donations

THE family of a man suffering from a rare form of cancer have thanked donors who gave more than £60,000 in only a week.

Donations have flooded in to help save the life of Nick Dipper, 51, from Highmoor, whose only hope is treatment not available to him on the NHS.

They include online pledges and cash and cheques sent in by readers of the Henley Standard after his story was featured on the front page last week with an emotional appeal by his wife Lisa and then went worldwide on the internet.

Mr Dipper, the father of three-year-old twins, was diagnosed with the cancer in his pharynx, which connects the back of the nose to the back of the mouth, last summer.

He later discovered it had spread to his bones, lung and liver and was given just a year to live before his wife Lisa heard about a pioneering treatment called immunotherapy, which helps the body’s immune system recognise and attack cancer cells.

However, after being initially told that the health service would offer the treatment, the couple discovered that in fact the NHS was only licensed to offer it up as far as the mouth and that they would have to go private instead.

Last week, the couple started an online appeal for the £40,000 needed to begin treatment and another £100,000 for the rest of the course.

Now the appeal is almost halfway towards the target thanks to hundreds of people who have donated, mostly online.

More than £1,000 in cash and cheques has been sent in by readers of the Henley Standard. Many readers also sent cards or notes with messages of support for the family.

Monica Hooper, from Caversham, said: “I hope you will be successful in getting the treatment for Nick and that all will be well.”

A donor from Sonning Common said: “Best wishes and all the luck in the world — keep fighting!”

The Coy family, from Reading, said: “Hope all goes well and Nicholas gets the treatment he should have.”

Dozens of people left messages under a post on the Henley Standard’s Facebook page. Liz Rawlins said: “Mighty oaks from tiny acorns grow. If you can spare even a small amount to help Lisa and Nick, or share their story, please do. They are a lovely family and need all the help that we can give.”

Elizabeth Swann said: “Such a sad story, fingers crossed we can all give a little which adds up to so much.”

Tracey Hudson said: “What this lovely family is facing is heartbreaking and could happen to any one of us. If it was you, you would want support. Please help if you can.”

Many of Mrs Dipper’s friends from a Facebook caravan group have left comments and changed their profile picture to the Team Dipper logo. Others have encouraged donations.

Bevie Carter said: “We have all dipped into our pockets and are continually trying to think of ways to raise money. This guy needs a chance to get better, he has so much to live for. His whole world is his family and he is theirs. If anyone can help by donating please do.”

Jacky Griffiths said: “Please please try to help this amazing family. Lisa needs her husband and soulmate and the twins desperately need their daddy. Any amount will help, so please please please try and help.”

Donor Hanna Bentley said: “Sending so much luck and love to you all. I have two boys and the thought of something like this happening to my husband is terrifying.”

The appeal has also been picked up by several national media organisations as well as the “charity ninjas” group led by comedian Jason Manford, which secretly donates thousands of pounds to good causes.

Mrs Dipper, 37, said she was grateful to everyone who had donated and supported the family.

She said: “It’s absolutely brilliant, especially when you get the big injections. It’s ‘wow, yes’ and gives you the motivation to keep going.

“The charity ninjas had a post up on Saturday and we had a massive influx from them.

“Sometimes you get the quiet spots where you are petrified that you are losing momentum and I’m trying to check the funds constantly as well as seeing to Nick, who is quite poorly now.

“It picks you up and gives you a boost that all the efforts we are putting in are working and we are getting there.”

Mr Dipper, a project manager, is currently undergoing tests to determine the stage of the cancer so that the treatment can begin as soon as possible after all the money has been raised.

Mrs Dipper said: “The campaign is doing amazingly well but there’s not enough yet to start the treatment.

“We’ve set the ball rolling with the tests but in order for it to start we need more funds. We are doing amazingly and have done so well but we are still so far away.

“We’ve had to exploit ourselves to a degree because the NHS won’t pay for him. It’s infuriating to be in that position.

“The money has got to be found fast because Nick is deteriorating and we’ve got to get the ball rolling.”

You can donate online as follows:

www.gofundme.com/team-dipper-needs-you

www.justgiving.com/crowd

fundingteamdipper

paypal.me/teamdipper

Cash or cheques made payable to Nicholas Dipper can be sent to: “Team Dipper”, c/o Henley Standard, Caxton House, 1 Station Road, Henley RG9 1AD.