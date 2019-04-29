Appeal for firefighters

MORE part-time firefighters are needed in Goring.

The village fire station has only nine people on its rota and they are not always available as they serve part-time around other jobs.

This means it is sometimes difficult to muster the minimum crew of four.

Candidates must live near enough to the station in Icknield Road to be on the road within five to six minutes of an emergency call.

Anyone interested in joining can visit the station between 7pm and 9pm on Wednesdays when the crew practise their drills.

Station officer Terry Coupar said: “Firefighters save lives and protect people so it’s a valuable service which anyone in the community may need at any time.

“There’s great camaraderie among the crew on drill nights, other training sessions and call-outs.”