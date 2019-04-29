Monday, 29 April 2019

Home revamp

A RETIREMENT home in Wargrave has been refurbished.

The lounge at Elizabeth Court in Victoria Road has been extended and redecorated and the facilities upgraded.

Events including the annual tenants’ meeting have already been held in the new area.

Visitors will be able to look round the home at an open day on Saturday, June 22 during the Wargrave Village Festival.

