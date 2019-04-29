No need to throw away the broken toaster....

A NEW community project offering people the chance to prolong the life of broken or unwanted household items could be launched in Henley.

The Henley Repair Café would be run by volunteers with the ability to repair or repurpose goods and teach others how to do it.

The initiative is being pursued by town and community manager Helen Barnett with environmental campaign group Henley in Transition, among others.

The Henley 60+ Social Club in Greys Road car park, which the council owns, is one of the locations being considered to host the monthly café on a Saturday.

Repair cafés already exisit in Reading, Wallingford and Didcot as well as other places around the country.

Ms Barnett said: “We are trying to pull together the best way of doing it. We are doing some investigation and looking at some of the models that seem to work really well.

“We will look at how many items they fix and how much waste they save from landfill. We have had a meeting with interested parties and we are very keen to hear from people who have the skills and experience and who can volunteer on one Saturday a month.

“We are still discussing the way it is going to work. It may be monthly, or every other month, or we could have different themed cafes. One month it could be sewing, the next might be electrics or it might be just generic every month.

“By having it at the 60+ Club, it will give the club the opportunity to make extra revenue from teas and coffees.”

Ms Barnett said the repair café idea was prompted by the current trend for trying to reducing waste and being more environmentally friendly.

She said: “It is about going back to the old-fashioned way of thinking of fixing things rather than continuing a throwaway culture.

“As a town, we are going back to not using plastic bottles and are looking at how much is sent to landfill.

“People are thinking more about it and becoming savvy and children are very much leading the way.

“By doing all these things we hope to create something which my granny used to say was about ‘making do’ and enabling us to take the moral high ground.”

The repair café concept was devised by Martine Postma in 2009 and the first one was held in Amsterdam.

In March 2010, the Repair Café Foundation was set up to support groups around the world to set up repair cafés. Last year, there were 1,500 repair cafes registered across 33 countries.

To register as a volunteer with the Henley Repair Café, email Ms Barnett on h.barnett@henleytown

council.gov.uk