Now school plans gradual rebuild rather than move

THE extension and redevelopment of Goring Primary School could take up to 10 years to complete.

Governors and the Diocese of Oxford, which is responsible for the Church of England school off Wallingford Road, are considering this rather than a previous plan to relocate the school.

But they say that extending the school would have to be done in phases as it would cost more than

£3 million overall and they cannot afford that amount in one go.

They also say that they have still not ruled out relocation.

The school hopes to expand on to the western half of Bourdillon Field, immediately behind the premises, and fence off this area solely for sports and outdoor activities while replacing buildings on the existing footprint.

Goring Parish Council, which owns the field, has already agreed to this in principle and is to draw up a draft contract in which the school would pay a nominal “peppercorn” rent for the land.

In return, it would have to let the public use the fenced-off section outside school hours and move the children’s play area to the eastern half of the field.

The contract would take effect once the governors had enough money for the first phase of the project and would require the school to commit to remaining on the site.

Meanwhile, the governors will ask their architect to draw up more detailed plans and will produce a full budget and approach individuals and community groups which might be willing to contribute towards the cost.

If the scheme is considered to be feasible, they will seek planning permission from Oxfordshire County Council and apply for grants from local authorities and other bodies.

The governors say the Sixties school is in a poor condition and would require more than £1 million simply to get it up to standard.

Its wooden window frames, which are load-bearing, are rotting and would cost £750,000 to repair.

The boiler and toilet blocks need upgrading at a total cost of £150,000 while the same would have to be spent upgrading one small block which is too small and has no cloakrooms.

Furthermore, the school is oversubscribed as it has 227 pupils, 17 above capacity, and often has to reject applications from families who live in the village.

The new school would be the same size initially but would include space for three or four more classrooms to be added later.

The diocese has offered up to £200,000 for repairs, which would improve one or two classrooms, but the governors say this is a “sticking plaster” and only “prolonging the inevitable”. Instead, this money could be put towards the first stage of the rebuild.

In the first phase, four or five new classrooms could go on the hard play area at the north-eastern corner of the site and a temporary classroom demolished.

This would cost £650,000 and could be finished by the end of next year.

The second phase, which would cost £400,000, would involve demolishing another temporary block and refurbishing the sports hall to include showers and other temporary classrooms to be used during the final phases.

The entrance hall and offices could then be replaced and the existing playing field landscaped to create a “town square” while the parking area and school driveway could be resurfaced. This would cost a total of £850,000.

Finally, the classrooms and pre-school building at the southern boundary could be demolished and six new classrooms added and the swimming pool could be either filled in or demolished.

This work would be done in two stages and cost £1.2 million.

The governors say the new layout, which is subject to change, would have more space for group work and “break-out” areas for children with special needs.

They say: “This will provide a future school for the next 100 years and beyond.

“By focusing the design on contemporary pedagogy, we are able to provide a better education for all our pupils, especially those who are needing extra support.

“The various entities, such as the county, district and parish councils, are likely to get behind and support the plan. We will seek to get community engagement in all aspects to reduce costs and engender ownership of the project and its success.

“It is important to be ‘good stewards’ of the money available from the diocese and by having a forward-thinking plan we are utilising it in a way that is a genuine investment rather than simply repairing something that does not have a long-term future.”

The school originally planned to move to a site off Springhill Road, a five-minute walk away, after a developer offered to build a larger school free of charge.

However, in return the company wanted to build housing on another site not earmarked for development in the village’s neighbourhood plan.

Governors agreed to put this idea on hold following discussions with the parish council. If they revive it, they could go back to the developer or appeal to other landowners.

They say: “There are, of course, advantages of having the school at a new site but there are a number of challenges, not least of which is to get the support of the community, the councils, the diocese and others.

“There are considerable planning issues to overcome as well and as a result a new school would likely take a number of years to realise.”