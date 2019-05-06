More eyes on drivers

THE community speedwatch scheme in Peppard is seeking more volunteers.

It currently has about eight villagers who work in pairs to monitor roads in the village once a month for a couple of hours.

The team records vehicles speeding through the village with a speed indicator device which records the speed of oncoming vehicles and displays this on a panel of LED lights.

Parish councillor Simon Crouch said speeding hotspots include the B481, Stoke Row Road and Gallowstree Road.

He said: “Generally speaking it is quite effective. We change the time and we change the place.

“When we clock someone doing 44mph we are all smiles because we are very pleased to have clocked them. We have also caught people doing 50mph in a 30mph zone.”

To volunteer, email clerk@rppc.org.uk