Monday, 06 May 2019

Device plea

RESIDENTS of Wargrave will ask police to reconsider supplying them with a traffic speed measuring device.

They were due to be trained in how to use the machine in streets including Victoria Road but last month Thames Valley Police said the road was unsuitable.

At a meeting of Wargrave Parish Council on Monday Councillor Marion Pope said the case would be taken up by the Wargrave neighbourhood action group.

