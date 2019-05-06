Orwells named best restaurant in Thames Valley region

ORWELLS in Shiplake has picked up a regional award.

The restaurant, which is owned by Ryan and Liam Simpson-Trotman, was named restaurant of the year at the Thames Valley Hospitality Awards, held at the De Vere

Wokefield Estate in Mortimer.

They picked up the prize alongside restaurant manager Arnaud Delaporte from former Reading footballer Ady Williams and celebrity chef Daniel Galmiche at the ceremony on Sunday.

The couple have run Orwells since 2010 and have picked up a number of accolades for their work.

The restaurant previously won the Good Food Guide restaurant of the year award in 2017 and is regularly included in the Waitrose Good Food Guide UK top 50. In the 2019 guide, it was the only restaurant in Oxfordshire to make the top 30, placing 29th.

Ryan and Liam also have four AA rosettes — a mark awarded to the best restaurants by the Automobile Association. Ryan said: “An award like this is a huge honour. It’s just me and and Liam cooking in the kitchen and we live above the restaurant. It’s a tiny business, so to be recognised for all the hard work really means a lot.

“It was absolutely overwhelming and amazing to win.

“Marc Allridge and Hilary Scott, who set up the awards, have done a really good job of recognising everyone from the groundsman up to the general manager in these places.

”There’s a lot of competition in the area, so it was nice to be voted above everybody else.”

Ryan and Liam both appeared on the BBC’s Great British Menu this year but were eliminated in the heats.

They represented the central and the north west regions respectively.

They both took part last year but neither reached the final.