Extra bus services

GORING’S community bus service has expanded its offering.

Going Forward, a non-profit organisation run by villager Mike Ward, has rolled out a new H1 and H2 service from Goring to Henley.

It runs twice daily every Thursday starting at 9.28am and 1.28pm from the scout hut in Icknield Road.

The bus goes via the station then Woodcote, Checkendon, Stoke Row, Peppard Common and Greys Court.

There are now three return journeys instead of two on the 142 service, which runs from Goring to Reading on Tuesdays and Saturdays, going via Whitchurch, Whitchurch Hill, Crays Pond, Goring Heath, Cane End and Caversham.

The company has also launched a weekday service to Wallingford via Moulsford which leaves from Goring scout hut at 8am. This is aimed at pupils of Cranford House School but anyone can use it.