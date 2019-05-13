Monday, 13 May 2019

Praise for club book

A BOOK about the history of Leander Club in Henley has been shortlisted for an award.

The First 200 Years has been nominated in the illustrated books category of the Daily Telegraph Sports Book Awards.

Editor Andy Trotman said: “I am particularly pleased for our brilliant writers and photographers, for [general manager] Paul Budd and our ever-helpful staff and for our inspirational athletes and coaches — past and present — who gave us such wonderful raw material.”

