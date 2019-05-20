Field fenced

A FIELD next to Gillotts Corner Field in Henley is to be fenced off to prevent public access.

The owners have withdrawn “permissive use” of the land, which they say has been damaged by walkers and is prone to dog fouling and littering, to allow it to recover.

There are no plans to develop the site, which is in the Chlterns Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty. A public footpath across it will be maintained.