Residents’ champion and councillor wins three awards

ONE of Henley’s new town councillors has won three awards from housing association Soha.

Paula Isaac won certificates for best neighbour, unsung hero and person making a difference in the community at a meeting of the association’s annual tenants’ forum in Didcot.

The 39-year-old, of Gainsborough Road, Henley, was nominated by her fellow tenants for her work as vice-chairman of the Gainsborough Residents’ Association and as manager of the Henley 60+ Social Club in Greys Road car park.

She did not know she had been put forward when she attended the ceremony with her husband Rob. Mrs Isaac, a mother of three and lifelong Henley resident who was elected a councillor for Henley Residents’ Group on May 2, said: “I had no idea this was happening so it came as a lovely surprise.

“I was just attending as a forum member as I like to be involved in Soha’s decisions. They sent out nomination forms to everyone and it was really touching that people put my name down, although I still don’t know exactly what for.

“I was very shocked when they read my name out and thought, ‘there’s no way I’ve been nominated for all these awards’ but as it sank in I felt proud and a bit overwhelmed. It’s a thoughtful gesture because there’s a lot of work that goes on in the background that people don’t necessarily see.

“My responsibilities keep me busy but it’s extremely rewarding when you help somebody and they thank you the next time you bump into them in the street.

“I want to help people and don’t do it for the recognition but it’s always really, really nice to know that you’re making a difference and people value what you’re doing.

“My family are really pleased and proud of me and it’s nice that I can set that example to my children. I want them to grow up with the mindset that they should support other people and look after their communities.”