Care home residents enjoy visit by alpacas

A PAIR of alpacas visited residents at the Lashbrook House care home in Shiplake.

Quincy and Vic were brought into the home off Mill Road by their handler Sharon Matthews.

She coaxed them through the front door then led them into the lounge where the pensioners greeted them while enjoying afternoon tea and listening to vintage pop songs.

They were able to pet and hug the animals and brush their fur while Ms Matthews, of Wyld Court Alpaca Trekking near Newbury, explained more about them.

Louise Light, the home's activities co-ordinator who organised the visit, said: "Animals are such good therapy for our residents, who love to go and visit farms or have pet therapy dogs visi.

"The reaction to llamas was great — you could their faces light up."

Pictured, left to right, carers Christine Wickenden and Karen Neves, home manager Emma Fielder, Louise Light, Sharon Matthews and her alpacas, carer Deeva Ale and resident Angela Rayment.