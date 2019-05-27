Play area poll

Standard named best weekly paper of year
THE Henley Standard has been named weekly ... [more]
Monday, 27 May 2019
RESIDENTS of Goring are to be consulted on plans to install more children’s play equipment at the Gardiner recreation ground, off Upper Red Cross Road.
A landscape architect has drawn up the plans but the council wants to know whether villagers think the site is suitable.
27 May 2019
More News:
London to New York air race winner reunited with his RAF Harrier jump jet 50 years later
A FORMER Royal Air Force test pilot who won a ... [more]
Councillor frustrated by broadband delivery delay
COUNCILLORS are to press broadband provider ... [more]
POLL: Have your say